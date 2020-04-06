HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., April 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spotted Lanternfly are beautiful but destructive insects that have invaded Pennsylvania. The good news is kids can help get rid of Spotted Lanternfly! The experts at Giroud Tree and Lawn share why these are bad bugs, and what kids need to know to go on a Spotted Lanternfly Egg Hunt!



What Is Spotted Lanternfly?

Spotted Lanternfly is a dangerous, invasive pest. Invasive means this insect is from another country and it has invaded the United States. Spotted Lanternfly came from Asia to the United Sates a few years ago. They’ve been multiplying and spreading all over the country! If Americans don’t stop them from spreading, they can cause big problems.

Why Is Spotted Lanternfly Bad?

Spotted Lanternfly are a problem in many ways because they:

destroy grapes, apples, and other important crops that are grown by farmers in America.

damage trees when they feed from them.

make a sticky mess when they are eating, dripping something called “honeydew” down on to anything underneath them.

attract stinging bees who love to eat the honeydew they drip!

What do Spotted Lanternfly Look Like?

The Spotted Lanternfly go through 4 different life cycles.

Nymphs, black with white dots – the insects hatch from their eggs in May. Nymphs, red with white dots and black marks- you can sometimes see little black nymphs and bigger red nymphs at the same time Adults – In July, the insects get wings! The underside of their wings looks a lot more colorful than the top, so it’s important to know what the wings look like on both sides! Egg Masses – Starting in late September, the females will lay their eggs and cover them with a protective substance that hardens to look like clay. These egg masses will stay there all winter long until the next generation of nymphs hatches the following May.

How Kids Can Help Stop the Spread of Spotted Lanternfly

Spotted Lanternfly can lay their eggs anywhere, even underneath a slide!

Now is the perfect time to go on Spotted Lanternfly Egg Hunt! Kids can outside and check all the trees in the front and backyard. If kids find anything that looks like an egg mass, scrape it off with a stick or a card and destroy them by dropping them in a baggy with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.

After kids have checked all the trees on the property, it’s time to look for Spotted Egg Masses in other places. The adult females lay eggs pretty much anywhere! They usually lay them in places where the eggs will be out of sight from hungry predator bugs. Look on the underside of outdoor tables and chairs, railings, playhouses, swing sets and slides.

Kids can even make these Spotted Lanternfly egg hunts a part of the Easter celebrations. Just for fun, kids can check out this cool video of a Spotted Lanternfly in a battle with a Praying Mantis! Who will win? https://youtu.be/mfwuhTBr4UQ

For more information about Spotted Lanternfly, please check out https://www.giroudtree.com/spotted-lanternfly/

