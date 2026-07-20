DENVER, Colo., July 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Industry Group (TIG) and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) will spotlight the convergence of POS, kiosks, digital signage, and edge AI at RetailNOW 2026, July 26–28 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The initiative aligns with the release of TIGER 2026, a new market report from TIG that quantifies how unattended POS and self-service kiosks are reshaping global retail and payments.



Image caption: Kiosk and POS Market Report ‘TIGER 2026’ Released with RetailNOW 2026 Event.

Anchored by Intel’s first-time appearance at RetailNOW, the RetailNOW Walking Tour guides VARs, ISVs, and solution providers through a curated set of exhibitors including Intel, Advantech-AURES, POSIFLEX, Ingenico, Toshiba, Datalogic, Crane Payment Innovations, Bluefin, NMI, and Datacapsystems. The tour is designed as a practical roadmap for channel partners looking to extend beyond traditional countertop POS into unattended and software-defined deployments.

TIGER 2026 describes POS as a distributed, unattended, software-defined commerce layer spanning self-checkout, self-ordering, EV charging, smart vending, healthcare check-in, and digital-signage-enabled transaction points, rather than a single fixed-lane terminal category. The report sizes the global self-service kiosk market at 39.4 billion dollars in 2024, growing to 82.1 billion dollars by 2031, with unattended POS projected from 1.254 billion to 3.418 billion dollars at 15.4 percent CAGR.

For RetailNOW attendees, the message is clear: POS is no longer just a countertop terminal, but the operating system of self-service commerce. TIGER 2026 is being released in conjunction with RetailNOW 2026 to give POS dealers, VARs, ISVs, and payment professionals a data-backed roadmap for expanding into unattended, software-defined, and accessibility-aware self-service deployments.

The Industry Group operates a network of news and research sites covering kiosks, digital signage, retail automation, EV charging, and smart city technology, and produces TIGER series reports on self-service markets.

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) is a global, cause-based industry association advocating for best practices in self-service, including ADA/WCAG accessibility, payments compliance, and secure, reliable deployments.

Together, TIG and KMA provide both the market intelligence and policy framework that help the retail IT channel turn self-service opportunities into scalable, serviceable solutions.

For all the self-service insights, opinions and news: https://kioskindustry.org/news-posts/

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Craig Allen Keefner

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News Source: The Industry Group