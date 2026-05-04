WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Kiosk Association (KMA) today announced the appointment of Matthijs Verhagen, European Sales Manager at Storm Interface, as Co-Chair of its Accessibility Committee. Verhagen joins Michael O’Hare (TFA Consulting) and Oscar Rozo (LG Electronics) to lead the committee at a critical inflection point for the self-service industry.



Image caption: Kiosk Association Appoints Matthijs Verhagen as Accessibility Co-Chair to Advance Global Compliance Strategy.

With enforcement timelines accelerating for the European Accessibility Act (EAA) and new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Section 504 requirements, operators and manufacturers face increasing pressure to align deployed systems with evolving accessibility mandates.

FROM POLICY TO DEPLOYMENT REALITY

The KMA Accessibility Committee represents more than 100 member companies spanning kiosk hardware, software, payments, and field services—including industry leaders such as Intel, Olea Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems, and Pyramid Computer.

Unlike policy-driven working groups, the committee is focused on deployment-scale execution—translating regulatory requirements into practical, field-tested standards that can be implemented across thousands of deployed systems.

THREE REGULATORY FRONTS DEFINING THE MARKET

Europe — EAA Compliance

With EAA enforcement approaching, KMA is aligning members on hardware, interface, and assistive technology requirements necessary for continued access to EU markets.

United States — HHS Section 504

New federal rules are redefining accessibility expectations for healthcare and public-facing digital services, requiring immediate operational planning and system updates.

Asia-Pacific — Scale Without Harmonization

Rapid self-service adoption across Asia—particularly in high-volume retail and transit environments—continues to outpace regulatory alignment, creating both opportunity and compliance risk for global OEMs and integrators.

INDUSTRY-DRIVEN STANDARDS THAT WORK AT SCALE

“The strength of the KMA is not in committee structure—it is in deployment reality,” said the Kiosk Association. “When companies like Intel, Olea, and KIOSK Information Systems align on accessibility, the result is not theoretical guidance—it is standards that work in real environments, at real scale.”

FOCUSED DELIVERABLES FOR OPERATORS AND INTEGRATORS

The KMA Accessibility Committee is actively developing:

EAA readiness and compliance checklists

HHS Section 504 implementation frameworks

Accessibility ROI and retrofit vs. replace decision models

Multi-modal interface guidance (touch, voice, and assistive technologies)

These resources are designed to help organizations move beyond compliance uncertainty and into executable deployment strategies.

ABOUT THE KIOSK ASSOCIATION (KMA)

The Kiosk Association is a global organization dedicated to advancing best practices in self-service technology. Operating under The Industry Group (TIG), KMA provides leadership in accessibility, security, and lifecycle design for kiosks, digital signage, and point-of-sale systems.

More information: http://kma.global

INDUSTRY RESOURCES (NRA ATTENDEE ACCESS)

In conjunction with the National Restaurant Association Show, The Industry Group is providing limited access to operator-focused research tools, including:

Retrofit vs. Replace Decision Kit with worksheet

Self-Service ROI Calculator

Voice AI in Self-Service 2026 (Drive-thru, kiosks, cost models)

Edge AI upgrade planning tools (Intel / Hailo / legacy systems)

Designed to answer one critical question:

“Should we upgrade what we have—or start over?”

Access: https://keefner3.gumroad.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

The Industry Group

craig@industrygroup.org

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association