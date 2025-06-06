ORLANDO, Fla., and WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Come see the Kiosk Association in booth 3489 (InfoComm site). Digital signage software and outdoor smart city wayfinding highlighted along with conversational AI hardware and a self-order kiosk. The “big” demo is a dual 75-inch outdoor smart city kiosk. New digital signage software for multiple platforms and “pixel-perfect” creation on display. We are an association of over 50 companies and 700 listed companies with US, Europe, and Asia chapters.



Image caption: Kiosk Industry Association at InfoComm.

To set up a time to meet or request info, visit our 3489 portal link or you can email craigkeefner@pm.me

Thanks to solution partners Intel (Kathy) , Pyramid Computer (Zahdan), TPGI (Traci) and Olea Kiosks (Frank). Our existence is based solely on member support.

2025 Edition of InfoComm Show

More Opportunities to Meet

July – RSPA

November – IAAPA

Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising. It is free for companies to participate networking and insight.

About Kiosk Industry

The source for experienced opinions, insider insights, news, and market trends. Learn from the experts.

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate.

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

MEDIA CONTACT: Craig Keefner craig.keefner@gmail.com

INFOCOMM LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0506-s2p-infocomm-300dpi.jpg

RELATED LINKS:

https://kioskindustry.org/

https://kma.global/

https://infocomm25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=956748

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association