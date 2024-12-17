WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KMA / Kiosk Manufacturers Association announces that next up is NRF in NYC! We’ll be handing out the 2024 best kiosk design awards. The awards are free and open to any kiosk companies and self-service technology companies.



To set up a meeting, get a discount pass or just get more information, send an email to craigkeefner@pm.me (protonmail).

This year we are participating in the Tech Tours. Also this year we will be announcing “Best Self-Service 2024” awards. Stop by and visit. Craig will be in attendance in NYC.

Members participating include: Pyramid Computer, SKG, YourDolphin, Insight Touch, KIOSK Information Systems, Peerless-AV, KioskGroup, Dot Inc., Intel,TPGi, KioWare, Olea Kiosk, Ventus, Elo, Glory/ACRELEC, Ingenico, imageHOLDERS, POSBANK, and Storm Interface to name some.

Thoughts this month – We posted an 88 page whitepaper on self-checkout innovation. Goes thru the history with lots of photos of tech. Nice interviews with IKEA and others. Europe-centric. On Bitcoin page a very detailed 111 page whitepaper on Fintech in 2025.

Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.

About Kiosk Industry

Your source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are “co-op” of 700+ companies.

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).

Thanks to the companies who make this possible: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/.

