NEW YORK, N.Y., June 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors) is pleased to welcome Andrew Vrachimis as a Managing Director. Andrew will join the Wealth Planning team, helping individuals and multi-generational families grow and protect their wealth and accomplish their estate planning and charitable goals. With a practical approach to personalized wealth planning, Andrew will guide clients through the many critical decisions surrounding their complex balance sheets, cash flow needs, legacy and philanthropic goals, and other planning considerations.



Image caption: Klingenstein Fields Advisors.

“Andrew contributes a wealth of knowledge to our team,” said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Chairman and Co-CEO. “His in-depth experience and expertise around holistic multi-generation planning, tax, philanthropy, pre-liquidity event planning, and estate planning broadens our wealth planning resources and will enable us to strengthen new and existing relationships.”

Andrew previously worked at SVB Private (a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank) where he served as a Director and Senior Wealth Strategist in the Family Office Services Group. Prior to that, Andrew was at First Republic Bank as an Advanced Planner, providing holistic financial planning services to a nationwide client base. Andrew began his career as an Analyst in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest franchiser of residential real estate brands in the U.S. Andrew earned a B.A. in Economics and Finance from Lafayette College and a M.S. in Taxation from Rutgers Business School.

About Klingenstein Fields Advisors:

Klingenstein Fields Advisors represents two privately held independent Registered Investment Advisors managing approximately $4.6 billion in assets as of 12/31/23. The firm offers a full complement of wealth, planning, and investment management to a broad array of individuals, multi-generational families, and institutions.

More information: https://www.klingenstein.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0826s2p-kfadv-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Klingenstein Fields Advisors