NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors) welcomes Michael S. Schiff, J.D., AEP, TEP, as a Managing Director based in the Boca Raton area. He will be joining John A. Pavela, CFA, Managing Director, who heads KF Advisors’ south Florida team from its new offices located at 777 South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. Michael and John, along with the firm’s New York based professionals, will work with existing clients in south Florida and spearhead the firm’s growth efforts in this key market.



Photo caption: Michael S. Schiff, J.D., AEP, TEP.

These enhanced resources will enable KF Advisors to provide a comprehensive and bespoke range of wealth management, planning and investment solutions, accompanied by high-touch personalized service.

“Michael will be an invaluable addition to the south Florida team,” said John Pavela. “He is deeply rooted in the community and brings a wealth of experience in integrated wealth management and helping families navigate complex financial issues. His client-centric philosophy and hands-on approach align well with KF Advisors, and I look forward to working with him to expand our presence in south Florida.”

Michael joins KF Advisors from Fiduciary Trust Company International, where he was responsible for business growth and relationship management for individuals, families, and philanthropic institutions, domestically and internationally. Prior to Fiduciary Trust, Michael held leadership roles in business development and relationship management with several other organizations, including Glenmede Trust, Amicorp Services, PNC Wealth Management, BNY Mellon, and US Trust. He began his financial services career at Prudential Securities. Prior to entering wealth management, Michael was in private practice as an attorney specializing in estate planning, family law, and complex commercial transactions.

“For over 30 years, KF Advisors has been providing customized wealth planning and investment management to help clients protect, preserve, and grow their wealth”, said Michael Schiff. “I share KF Advisors’ commitment to working closely with clients and their families to wisely and effectively manage their financial lives.”

Michael earned his J.D. from the Cardozo School of Law and holds a B.A. in History with a minor in Business from the University at Albany, SUNY. He holds the Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designation conferred by the National Association of Estate Planning Councils (NAEPC), is a Registered Trusts and Estates Practitioner (TEP), and a full member of the Society of Trusts and Estate Planning Practitioners (STEP). Michael is active in industry and community organizations, serving as President of the East Coast Estate Planning Council and Chair of STEP Gold Coast Florida. He is a founding member of the South Florida Chapter of the Exit Planning Exchange (XPX) and is on the Professional Advisors Committee of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

About Klingenstein Fields Advisors:

Klingenstein Fields Advisors represents two privately held independent Registered Investment Advisors managing $5.2 billion in assets as of 12/31/21. The firm offers a full array of wealth, planning, and investment management to a broad array of individuals, families, and institutions.

More information: https://www.klingenstein.com/

