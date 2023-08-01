NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Advisor Magazine has released its annual Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) rankings for 2023, and Klingenstein Fields Advisors is proud to announce that it has been ranked as one of the top RIAs with $1.0 billion or more in assets.



Image Caption: Klingenstein Fields Advisors.

“We are pleased to receive this honor,” said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Chairman and Co-CEO. “To be included in FA Magazine’s 2023 RIA Rankings is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and effort of the entire KF Advisors team to provide our clients with personalized solutions and service.”

“We believe that the focus on our fiduciary responsibility of always acting in our clients’ best interests is what allows us to consistently fulfill our clients’ expectations and grow as a firm,” added James Fields, President and Co-CEO.

Each year, FA Magazine conducts a voluntary survey of independent RIAs filing their own ADVs with the SEC and providing financial planning and related services to individual investors. No fee or membership is required to participate in the survey. The annual survey evaluates total assets, year-over-year growth in assets, growth in assets per client, and other firm characteristics. Financial Advisor magazine orders firms from largest to smallest based on their assets under management at the year end. More information can be found on the FA Magazine website.

KF Advisors is an independent SEC-registered advisor based in New York City. For over 30 years, KF Advisors has been solely dedicated to helping individuals, families, and organizations achieve their legacy, philanthropic, and funding goals through customized wealth planning and investment management.

More information: http://www.klingenstein.com/.

