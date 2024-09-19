NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors) is proud to announce that it has been named to Barron’s Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms for 2024. “We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Chairman and Co-CEO of KF Advisors. “This accomplishment is a team effort that would not be possible without the valuable contribution of each and every individual at KF Advisors.”



Image caption: Klingenstein Fields Advisors named to Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms.

James W. Fields, President and Co-CEO, added, “It is a true reflection of our commitment to serving our clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions and high-touch service to help them achieve their financial goals.”

This is Barron’s eighth annual ranking of RIA firms and recognizes top advisory firms nationwide. To be considered, firms must complete an extensive questionnaire, submitting information on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including total assets under management (AUM), revenue generation, regulatory record, staffing levels and diversity, technology spending and succession planning. KF Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey.

KF Advisors, an independent RIA based in New York City, with approximately $4.5 billion in (AUM) as of 12/31/23, has been solely dedicated to helping individuals, families, and organizations achieve their legacy, philanthropic, and funding goals through customized wealth planning and investment management for over 35 years.

More information: https://www.klingenstein.com/

