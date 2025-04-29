WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Klingenstein Fields Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Christopher E. Havlicek, Client Development, Managing Director, to its South Florida team. He joins John A. Pavela, CFA, Senior Advisor, Partner, and Michael S. Schiff, J.D., AEP, TEP, Client Development, Managing Director, in its offices located at 515 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.



Photo caption: Christopher E. Havlicek.

Chris will be working closely with John and Mike, as well as the firm’s New York-based professionals, to help prospective clients identify and address their complex philanthropic, legacy, and wealth planning needs.

“This enhanced presence and valuable addition to our team demonstrates our continued commitment to serving the key south Florida market,” said John Pavela. “Chris has longstanding roots in the community and possesses deep experience in creating integrated solutions for individuals and families with significant assets. His client-focused, personalized approach aligns strongly with Klingenstein Fields Advisors, and we look forward to his contributions in expanding our presence in south Florida and beyond.”

Prior to Klingenstein Fields Advisors, he was the Chief Marketing Officer of Palm Beach Capital, spearheading the firm’s marketing, fundraising, deal sourcing, and community involvement efforts. Before that, Chris was the Florida Market Manager and Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Prior to J.P. Morgan Private Bank, he was with Goldman Sachs in Boston and New York. Chris has served on several philanthropic boards throughout Florida and Massachusetts and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia, where he was a three-time All-ACC Academic Team member and captain of the men’s varsity basketball team.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help Klingenstein Fields Advisors’ clients grow and preserve their wealth for generations to come,” said Chris. “I believe that our approach to working with individuals and families helps us deliver solutions and services that can enhance their financial well-being.”

About Klingenstein Fields Advisors

Klingenstein Fields Advisors is an independent SEC-registered advisor with approximately $4.7B in AUM (as of 12/31/24), with offices in New York City and West Palm Beach. For over 35 years, KF Advisors has been solely dedicated to helping individuals, families, and organizations achieve their legacy, philanthropic, and funding goals through customized wealth planning and investment management. For more information about KF Advisors, please contact us at 212.492.7000 or visit us at https://www.klingenstein.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0429-s2p-havlicek-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Christopher E. Havlicek.

News Source: Klingenstein Fields Advisors