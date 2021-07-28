MACON, Ga., July 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced company Founder and CEO Lori Brewer has been named to Mortgage Banker’s 2021 list of Powerful Women in Mortgage Banking.

Brewer was recognized for developing award-winning software CompenSafe™ and LimeGear™, which are used by lenders of all sizes to maximize the human potential within their organizations. LBA Ware’s flagship product CompenSafe is the only mortgage industry-specific ICM platform offering lenders the flexibility and scalability to automate incentive compensation plans for a full spectrum of staff, from loan originators to processors and underwriters. Introduced in 2020, LimeGear is a turnkey BI platform to make production- and efficiency-enhancing insights available to mortgage lenders that gets more out of their data and their people.

“My passion is reflected in LBA Ware’s mission to help lenders of all sizes harness their operational data so they have the tools and insights they need to solve business challenges in any mortgage market,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “It’s an honor to be named among such an accomplished group of women in the industry.”

In its inaugural year, the Powerful Women in Mortgage Banking award program is designed to highlight female pioneers, leaders and innovators making a difference in mortgage lending. To view the 27 honorees, visit https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/magazine/mortgage-banker-magazine/how-find-generation-next/digital-edition.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

