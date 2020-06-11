MACON, Ga., June 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced company Founder and CEO Lori Brewer has been named an honoree of NEXT Mortgage Events’ (NEXT) 50 Over 50 awards program. In its inaugural year, NEXT 50 Over 50 honors influential female leaders in the mortgage sphere.



Brewer was recognized for her technological contributions to the mortgage industry and prominence as a thought leader, speaker and educator whose quarterly compensation reports and expert guidance on the topics of LO compensation and data-driven business optimization have positively impacted lenders of all stripes. In 2011, Brewer built from the ground up the first mortgage-specific incentive compensation management (ICM) platform, CompenSafe™, which bridges the gap between lenders’ loan origination and payroll systems to eliminate manual data entry and provide actionable insight into staff performance and profitability. Last year, Brewer debuted her company’s newest product, LimeGear, a turnkey business intelligence (BI) platform designed to help mortgage lenders leverage their data in a more consistent, purposeful and profitable manner.

“My goal has always been to help mortgage lenders leverage their data in ways that optimize processes and turn their business goals into a reality,” said Brewer. “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside such a distinguished class of mortgage professionals.”

“NEXT’s mission has always been to showcase the women who are the backbone of the mortgage industry — this award is part of that mission,” said NEXT Co-Founder Jeri Yoshida. “We’ll honor these top performers throughout #NEXTSUMMER20. Since this year’s event is free and available online, we expect record-breaking attendance. We’re thrilled that so many people in the mortgage industry will get to know these overachievers and acknowledge their role in their companies’ success.”

The full list of NEXT 50 Over 50 award honorees can be viewed at https://nextmortgagenews.com/.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry’s unspoken barriers that limit women’s access to competitive intel and networking-based information exchange, when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium based on lenders sharing competitive intel with other lending executives. A boutique gathering, each NEXT event is limited to 200 attendees, and targets a select group of decision making executives. Roughly 85-90% of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT is held twice a year, in winter and summer. For more information visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.

Twitter: @LBAWare @NEXTMtgEvents #NEXT50over50

News Source: LBA Ware