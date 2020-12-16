MACON, Ga., Dec. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, has joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member. Through the membership, LBA Ware aims to strengthen credit unions’ competitiveness and performance by equipping them with solutions that simplify the mortgage compensation process and help teams use their data to drive new levels of performance.

Tried and tested by more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including GreenState Credit Union and Cyprus Credit Union, LBA Ware’s CompenSafe™ automates variable compensation plans, giving lenders efficiency and control that spreadsheets simply can’t provide. By bridging the gap between payroll and loan origination systems, CompenSafe eliminates errors associated with manual data entry and updates originators of the status of their compensation in near real-time.

LimeGear, LBA Ware’s turnkey BI platform, helps lenders increase productivity and efficiency with out-of-the-box dashboards and team-, employee- and loan-level data insights. Credit unions can use LimeGear to efficiently track the progress of loans through the pipeline without ever logging into their loan origination system (LOS).

“Credit unions play a vital role in expanding credit and mortgage access and providing trusted financial guidance to their communities. Joining ACUMA as an affiliate member enables us to help more CUs streamline their mortgage operations and improve team performance, which in turn frees them to focus on prioritizing members’ needs,” said Lori Brewer, founder and CEO of LBA Ware.

ACUMA is an organization of and for credit unions that brings together shared real estate lending and financing interests. ACUMA member organizations include federal- and state- chartered credit unions and Credit Union Service Organizations (CUSOs), mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors and investment banking firms and mortgage technology firms.

“Our organization is a powerful resource that creates opportunities for credit union professionals and their primary suppliers to network, share knowledge, build relationships and grow market share,” said Tracy J. Ashfield, ACUMA President. “ACUMA members live up to the CU motto of ‘people helping people’ by being generous and transparent in sharing their roads to their success with fellow members. We extend a warm welcome to LBA Ware and celebrate their recent membership.”

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

About ACUMA:

The American Credit Union Mortgage Association provides resources and education to credit unions aimed at streamlining performance, processes and procedures for real estate lending services. ACUMA’s goal is to encourage credit unions to help more consumers get fairly priced and safe mortgage loans delivered locally, and in so doing, providing them with a pathway to the American dream of home ownership.

Twitter: @LBAWare @ACUMACommunity #mortgageindustry #mortgagetechnology #mortgagelending #ACUMA

News Source: LBA Ware