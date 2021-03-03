MACON, Ga., March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry has been named a 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage company for the seventh year in a row. HousingWire’s annual HW Tech100 award program recognizes the top companies truly leading the way toward a more innovative and efficient housing economy.

LBA Ware was recognized for empowering mortgage lenders of all sizes to drive performance with advanced BI and incentive compensation platforms. With over 100 independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit union clients, CompenSafe™ is the only mortgage industry-specific ICM platform offering the flexibility and scalability to implement variable compensation plans to mortgage sales and operations teams with ease. LBA Ware’s newest product, LimeGear™ is a turnkey BI platform that enables mortgage lenders to deploy unified data strategies across their organizations with actionable insights in near real-time.

“We’re proud that lenders continue to look to LBA Ware as a mortgage technology partner and honored to be recognized by HousingWire for the seventh consecutive year,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “Our innovative spirit continues to drive us to develop and refine software solutions that help lenders achieve their performance goals.”

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said HousingWire HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath. “Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we’re excited to announce this year’s list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.”

To view a complete list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: @LBAWare @HousingWire #Tech100

