MACON, Ga., Nov. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today it has hired sales executive Kim Schnieders as senior sales consultant. Schnieders will support the expansion of LBA Ware’s business development strategy during its rapid growth, driving revenue and supporting the influx of mortgage lenders implementing its award-winning technology.

With more than 20 years in C-Suite sales and account management, Schnieders brings to LBA Ware acute insight from her experience in the mortgage and technology sectors. Previously a sales and business development executive with mortgage risk management and compliance services provider MQMR, Schnieders has a proven track record of success managing sales cycles from lead generation to contract execution to help companies increase market share and revenue growth. Schnieders has also held management- and executive-level positions at QuestSoft, Calyx Software and Bank of America.

“Our industry is built on trust and collaboration, so Kim’s ability to forge strategic partnerships and champion sales immediately caught our eye,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “We proudly entrust her to nurture our client relationships, cultivate new opportunities and deliver on LBA Ware’s excellent client experience standards.”

In her new role, Schnieders will identify and capture strategic client accounts matching LBA Ware’s key business objectives, expanding reach and demand for its LimeGear™ and CompenSafe™ products. Developed specifically for the mortgage industry, CompenSafe is an automated ICM platform that bridges the gap between lenders’ loan origination and payroll systems to eliminate manual data entry and provide actionable insight into staff performance and profitability. LimeGear is a turnkey business intelligence platform that enables mortgage lenders to deploy unified data strategies across their organizations for actionable insights into productivity and efficiency.

“Learning to think like a mortgage banker is the obvious secret to earning their trust, so I have made it my mission to dive deep into what matters most to my clients,” said Schnieders. “Lending executives need visibility into analytics central to their success, such as LO performance and problems looming in their loan pipelines. I am thrilled to be part of an organization that is committed to supporting lenders’ drive for operational excellence.”

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

