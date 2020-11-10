MACON, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, has partnered with Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) to provide out-of-the-box business dashboards and reports to users of the Mortgage Director loan origination system (LOS). With the integration of LBA Ware’s LimeGear BI platform into Mortgage Director, banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders gain immediate access to sophisticated tools for improving efficiency, productivity and profitability.

Formerly known as PCLender, Mortgage Director is the modern LOS at the core of the Fiserv lending ecosystem. It enables lenders to offer a seamless, self-service mortgage experience that exceeds consumer expectations while improving service levels, streamlining operations and reducing loan manufacturing costs.

LimeGear is a turnkey BI platform that enables mortgage lenders to deploy unified data strategies across their organizations for actionable insights into productivity and efficiency. Branch and area managers can use data insights from LimeGear’s dashboards to keep loan pipelines moving, zero in on decisions that support profitability and evaluate and inspire team performance.

“Financial institutions rarely have the luxury of assigning a dedicated data team to evaluate mortgage leads, pipelines, productivity and performance in real-time — yet business insights drawn from end-to-end loan lifecycle data are exactly what lenders need to maintain a competitive edge in any market,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “LimeGear’s data connection with Mortgage Director gives banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers a fast path to powerful dashboards and scorecards that supercharge their efficiency.”

Fiserv will showcase LimeGear’s integration with Mortgage Director in a virtual event this afternoon, November 10, from 2-3 p.m. ET. For registration details, contact your Mortgage Director account manager.

About LBA Ware:

LBA Ware™ is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

