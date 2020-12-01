MACON, Ga., Dec. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today that company Founder and CEO Lori Brewer has been named a 2020 HousingWire (HW) Tech Trendsetter. Each year, the highly anticipated HW Tech Trendsetters list honors 50 housing technology leaders whose products are driving innovation in mortgage and real estate.

An accomplished entrepreneur and technology leader, Brewer earned recognition for conceptualizing and building CompenSafe™, the first and only mortgage-specific ICM platform, and for the release of LimeGear™, a turnkey BI platform for mortgage lenders that provides visibility into multiple levels of data. Both solutions have fulfilled mortgage lenders’ need for custom technology solutions that automate traditionally manual business processes. Brewer was also credited with the January 2020 launch of LBA Ware’s Loan Originator Compensation Report, which provides compelling insights into mortgage compensation trends each quarter.

Brewer is a past recipient of HW’s Vanguard Award. In 2019, she was named a Mortgage Bankers Association Tech All-Star, and earlier this year she was among the inaugural class of NEXT Powerhouse Award winners.

“I’m honored to have earned a spot among the top thinkers and doers in mortgage technology,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “I’ve spent my career helping banks, credit unions and mortgage companies solve problems through technology. My mission has always been to build solutions that optimize the way my clients work and deliver the data insights they need to maximize their potential.”

“Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “We’re very proud to celebrate their achievements and honor the impact they’ve had at such a crucial time.”

To view the complete list of 2020 HW Tech Trendsetters, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-housingwire-2020-tech-trendsetters/.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: @LBAWare @HousingWire #hwtechtrendsetters #mortgageindustry #mortgagetechnology #mortgagelending #BI

News Source: LBA Ware