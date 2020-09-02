MACON, Ga., Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced the selection of Director of Client Success Mari Denton to HousingWire’s list of 2020 HW Insiders. Now in its fifth year, the annual awards program recognizes people who may not be well known, but whose contributions are integral to their companies’ success within the U.S. housing economy.



PHOTO CAPTION: LBA Ware Director of Client Success Mari Denton..

Since joining LBA Ware in 2018, Denton’s focus on customer training, implementation and retention has yielded quantifiable results for the company and its clients. Her restructuring of LBA Ware’s client success and implementation processes enabled the company to reduce help requests by 36% at the same time it doubled the number of clients using CompenSafe™, an automated ICM platform that bridges the gap between lenders’ loan origination and payroll systems. Denton also led the charge to launch turnkey business intelligence platform LimeGear.

“As our inaugural director of client success, Mari defined the position, created a team and built it into far more than I expected,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “Her talent, expertise and persistently positive attitude have helped LBA Ware reach the next level of growth.”

One of Denton’s key accomplishments was the creation of CompenSafe University (CSU), a two-day training program that helps participants and their lender employers derive maximum value from CompenSafe. Launched to address client concerns regarding the transfer of technical knowledge through normal staff turnover, CSU empowers participants as subject-matter experts in their organizations and provides them a marketable professional skill. The venture supports LBA Ware by providing faster, smoother implementation times and even more satisfied clients.

Thanks in part to Denton’s efforts, LBA Ware has helped clients achieve stellar results. Clients have cut their incentive compensation processing time by 85% to 95% in comparison with their prior manual processes; reduced the number of staff members required to process payroll; and achieved greater compensation transparency for corporate leadership and employees.

“The winners of our 2020 Insider Awards demonstrate expertise in areas that are critical to the success of the companies they work for,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Especially during this year, which has required rapid adaptation in so many areas, these Insiders have been invaluable to the smooth functioning of the entire housing ecosystem.”

For a complete list of 2020 HW Insiders Award winners, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-hw-insiders/.

About LBA Ware:

LBA Ware™ is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: @LBAWare @HousingWire #HWInsiders #mortgageindustry #mortgagetechnology #mortgagedata #BI

News Source: LBA Ware