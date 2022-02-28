PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Finland just won their first Olympic Hockey Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. While everyone watched them play each game on the ice, what they didn’t see was the behind-the-scenes preparation the team put into breaking down their opponents with STEVA – a live video breakdown and analytics tool powered by Stack Sports.

After the ROC team scored first, the Lions had an uphill battle to face, but after the equalizing goal in the second period the team knew it had the edge. With just 31 seconds off the clock in the 3rd period, the Finns pulled ahead on a deflection from Hannes Bjorninen and the bench erupted. “We controlled the puck. We controlled the game. We kept believing,” defenseman Petteri Lindbohm said. That belief led the team to their first Gold Medal in team history.

In addition to an outstanding play on the ice, what you don’t often see or hear about in the press or on television is how teams like the Finnish Men’s team prepare and make in-game adjustments behind the scenes. In this era of heightened technology, video and analytics apps like STEVA are extremely important to professional teams, elite national teams, and top tier college teams.

“The most successful teams in the Olympics, the ones who compete at the top of their abilities and win medals, are taking advantage of tools like STEVA. In this hyper-competitive sport, video analysis is key to getting a team ready,” said Jukka Jalonen, Head Coach for Finland. “The technology and level of support we get from the team at Stack Sports help us compete at the highest level.”

STEVA and its sister tool GamePlan are available to all levels of play from elite high school sports to the professional ranks and include a number of key features:

Analytics and Film Breakdown

Mobile Distribution – Seamless mobile video distribution for online or offline viewing

Side-by-Side Video/Document – Dynamically pair videos or a video/document combo side-by-side

Video-to-Doc Embed – Attach video to documents to create a powerful and interactive film study experience

Go Contactless – Sync up with your calendar and instantly distribute scouting reports, playbooks, travel itineraries, and more

Team Messaging – Built-in direct messaging to individual players or groups, attach documents to messages, access chat history, and more

Survey – Share surveys, quizzes, and flashcards to gain valuable insight and continue growing

Video Telestration & Analysis – Write, draw, comment, and speak over video clips to streamline player development through advanced video analysis

Reporting – Keep track of usage by athletes and monitor who is engaging regularly with your content

STEVA is Game Prep Made Easy. For more information on STEVA, GamePlan or Stack Sports, please visit https://steva.stacksports.com/, https://gameplan.stacksports.com/ or https://www.stacksports.com/.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://www.stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports