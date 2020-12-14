CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LeadingIT, a cybersecurity and technology support company in the Chicagoland area, outlines the plans for its team and clients for the end of the year, as well as the strategy it has to grow in 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: After a turbulent 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find out what LeadingIT has in store for the festive season and 2021.

2020 has brought unprecedented changes to the business world and changed how many companies in the world run their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many people now work remotely, and, according to Global Workplace Analytics estimates, 25 to 30 percent of the workforce will continue to work from home on multiple days of the week (*note 1).

As an IT support and cybersecurity provider, LeadingIT took a leading role in ensuring that its clients’ employees could work from home efficiently and effectively, accessing cloud resources and corporate networks securely through two-factor authentication.

LeadingIT Puts Team’s Welfare At The Forefront Of Everything It Does

Without an expert team of IT professionals focused on helping clients mitigate risk and putting business continuity plans in place, many businesses would have shut down or been unable to support remote work on such a massive and immediate scale. Their knowledge and expertise have been key reasons why LeadingIT continues to grow during the current uncertain business environment.

Recognizing this, the Chicagoland IT support and cybersecurity provider introduced several team benefits, including:

Having paid time off as a critical part of the benefit policy

Flexible work hours, where employees can leave early or arrive late and make up the time later

End-of-year bonuses

Company-funded healthcare plan covering life, dental, vision, and medical

The ability for the team to work remotely from anywhere

LeadingIT In The Community

LeadingIT prides itself on being an integral part of the community in which the company operates. Recognizing the need for quality healthcare for children in disadvantaged neighborhoods, the company teamed up with the fundraising organization, Extra Life, to help treat injured or sick children and spread some cheer to their families during a difficult period (*note 2).

Every year, the LeadingIT team sets fundraising targets then invites donors to sponsor marathon gaming sessions organized by Extra Life. If you’re looking to participate in the charity, the end of the year is a great time to do so and help brighten up the holidays for children in need. Head to Extra-Life.org to learn more about the cause.

Looking Forward To 2021

2020 has brought on new challenges, and businesses must find innovative ways to offer great experiences for their clients and team, to avoid losing out to their competitors and the virus. As quoted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the tech giant has seen “two years of digital transformation within two months” (*note 3). LeadingIT plans to play a significant role in ensuring businesses continue to operate seamlessly in 2021.

Stephen Taylor, Leading IT’s CEO, says, “Over the past year, we have seen a large demand for cybersecurity, cloud support, and fast and friendly technology support that offer immediate and measurable results as businesses spend large amounts of money to move toward a digital mode of working.”

He expresses his pleasure that LeadingIT was able to retain its team at a time characterized by unprecedented uncertainty. Given the essential role that managed service providers like LeadingIT expect to play in the ongoing digital transformation, the firm wants to add more experts to its team in 2021.

“We’re focusing on really expanding our organization by hiring new team members and through strategic acquisitions in the new year,” adds Stephen Taylor. He also believes that 2021 will be a new year for everyone, including the IT support and cybersecurity industry. As people and businesses adapt to the new way of working, it could be the start of a refreshing new beginning for the technology industry.

About LeadingIT

LeadingIT offers 24/7, all-inclusive, fast, and friendly technology and cybersecurity support for nonprofits, manufacturers, schools, accounting firms, religious organizations, government, and law offices with 10-200 employees across the Chicagoland area.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephen Taylor

Phone: 847-545-0714

Email: Stephen@GoLeadingIT.com

