CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LeadingIT, a Chicagoland technology and cybersecurity support company, has teamed up with Extra Life to raise money for hospitals that treat sick or injured children.



PHOTO CAPTION: Through 2020 this far, LeadingIT’s team has raised $2,285 for children’s hospitals through Extra Life. Learn more about Extra Life and Leading IT’s involvement.

Each year, the IT company’s team sets their fundraising goals and invites sponsors and donors to help them hit their targets as they participate in marathon gaming sessions organized by Extra Life. This year, the LeadingIT team has already surpassed its goal of contributing $1,000, raising an impressive $2,285 after a strong start to 2020. This number is expected to increase even further with more gaming events scheduled this year.

About Extra Life

Extra Life is a unique initiative that brings thousands of gaming enthusiasts together to play marathon sessions of their favorite games and raise funds to help their local hospital registered under the Children’s Miracle Network (*note 1). Since its launch in 2008, the Extra Life nonprofit has raised more than $70 million for sick and injured children. Extra Life lets gamers who would typically play on their own come together to have fun at an Extra Life United event or smaller events held by Guilds, with giant live stream marathons.

At the same time, Extra Life helps people become more aware of the critical issues that the Children’s Miracle Network is doing and offers them the chance to raise the money that their local children’s hospital needs.

Extra Life’s Achievements

Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life, through its association with the Children’s Miracle Network, has raised over $70 million dollars to benefit 170 hospitals for sick and injured kids in the U.S. and Canada. The donations made by gamers on the platform stay local and provide funding for healthcare services, research, pediatric medical equipment, and essential treatments that member hospitals need.

Today, Extra Life’s most important initiative is a COVID-19 Impact Fund that aims to help hospitals caring for affected children to close the gap between their existing resources and what they need, and LeadingIT is honored to involved and an active participant in the cause.

LeadingIT’s Community Involvement

LeadingIT’s involvement in Extra Life supports their core value of community and the need to give back. The company considers themselves an extension of their clients and is honored to promote and support their community. Collectively, over the past several years of teaming up with Extra Life, LeadingIT has raised and donated over $10,000.

Anyone who wants to join the team can support LeadingIT’s selected charity, the Lurie Children’s Hospital. Alternatively, LeadingIT team members can also choose to specify a different organization where they want the funds they raise to go.

To learn more about how to join or contribute to the LeadingIT Extra Life team, please visit our page at https://www.extra-life.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=51880.

About LeadingIT

LeadingIT offers 24/7, all-inclusive, fast, and friendly technology and cybersecurity support for nonprofits, manufacturers, schools, accounting firms, religious organizations, government, and law offices with 10-200 employees across the Chicagoland area.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephen Taylor

Phone: 847-545-0714

Email: Stephen@GoLeadingIT.com

Sources: (*Note 1) https://extralife.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/

News Source: LeadingIT