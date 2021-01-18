CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LeadingIT, a Chicagoland cybersecurity and IT support company, today refreshed their previously launched cybersecurity measures to help its clients curb the increasing menace of cyberattacks. The launch comes when internet usage and online networking rose to unprecedented levels following the stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 containment measures.



PHOTO CAPTION: COVID-19 greatly affected the cybersecurity and IT support sectors. Is the industry ready to adjust to the new threats and predictions?

Across the nation, many corporate employees lost jobs or went out of office confinements to work from home, the internet has been pretty busy. While the world may not experience a surge in new deaths or infections with the rollout of vaccines, the chaos witnessed online will not stop soon. Predictions are rife with new cybersecurity predictions for 2021 and afterward.

Being a leading IT company in the area (pun intended), LeadingIT has plans to help its old, new, and prospective clients develop mitigative measures for all the potential threats in 2021 and beyond. These plans were announced as the company celebrates a decade of providing fast + friendly IT support.

10th Anniversary of Provided Excellent Always Available Support

LeadingIT has been around for ten years now, which is no mean feat. The company works with institutions, religious organizations, corporates, businesses, nonprofits, and government entities to provide them with managed services in the information technologyand cybersecurity sectors.

“It is quite an achievement to be around for ten years now. Sincerely, the journey hasn’t been a walk in the park. We pass our sincere gratitude to our partners, staff, and friends for supporting us through the journey,” said Stephen Taylor, the CEO of LeadingIT, in acknowledgment of the company’s decade-long service in IT support.

Stephen Taylor continued, “However, we won’t let the 10-year celebrations deter us from focusing on the continued cybersecurity threats. Cybercriminals thrive where there is chaos. Thus, the chaos of 2020, together with upcoming events such as the Tokyo Olympics, will provide an opportunity for attackers to prey on your servers, data, and teams.”

Specific Cybersecurity Predictions for 2021

According to a report by The University of Maryland, there is an average of 2,224 hacking attempts every day. That translates to an average of one attempted hack every 39 seconds. And with these predictions bound to continue, it signifies a worrying trend for 2021 and beyond.

Notable predictions include:

Cyberattackers will try to gain access to systems via the over 300 billion passwords and usernames used globally.

Systems, organizations, and individuals without Multi-Factor-Authorization will suffer security breaches.

Attackers will continue to swarm RDPs and VPNs as the rise in the remote workforce continues.

Home networks, computers, and servers will face a higher risk of attacks.

55% of enterprises will increase their IT support budgets, according to a Global Digital Trust Insights

Identity management, network security, and messaging security will be the top areas that businesses will spend on.

Measures to Curb the Top Cyberattack Threats in 2021

LeadingIT is at the forefront of helping its clients conform to the latest IT and cybersecurity trends. Stephen Taylor said, “These threats our very real for all businesses but we’ve built a 7-layer cybersecurity ‘jacket’ to prevent data breaches, ransomware, and forced downtime.”

The company believes that ensuring best practices, advanced endpoint detection, two-factor authentication, cybersecurity education, and more will be key to keeping clients safe in 2021 and beyond.

About LeadingIT

LeadingIT offers 24/7, all-inclusive, fast, and friendly technology and cybersecurity support for nonprofits, manufacturers, schools, accounting firms, religious organizations, government, and law offices with 10-200 employees across the Chicagoland area.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephen Taylor

Phone: 847-545-0714

Email: Stephen@GoLeadingIT.com

Sources:

https://www.scmagazine.com/home/research/video-300-billion-passwords-by-2020-report-predicts/

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/consulting/cybersecurity/library/global-digital-trust-insights.html

https://eng.umd.edu/news/story/study-hackers-attack-every-39-seconds

News Source: LeadingIT