LeadingIT, a friendly technology and cybersecurity support firm, started with no clients and zero dollars. For the first 8-10 months, Stephen Taylor, our CEO, worked on reaching out to as many people as possible, offering and telling them what he could do. The few who saw value in our offerings signed up as clients. With sheer determination and dedication, he spent the first year trying to build the business.



Our official start date was October 15, 2010, and we have experienced steady growth since our establishment. Currently, we serve 2,800 end users from our 90 regular clients. Stephen Taylor currently relies on his team to enable and empower him to do more. With our 10th anniversary coming up on October 15, 2020, we look at the steps we’ve taken in service delivery.

The Major Impact Factor

Looking back over the last ten years, Stephen Taylor believes that hard work and dedication have fueled much of our success. Entrepreneurs should learn how to level up themselves and get out of their comfort zone to achieve their goals. Business owners who try to manage everything in their businesses can quickly become a stumbling block to their success.

Stephen Taylor has delegated most roles and gotten out of the way, showing immense trust in his team’s ability and judgment. Thanks to his team, he can focus more on the company’s bigger vision as they take care of the technical roles and the daily tasks. Taking risks and doing things that challenge you can also make a difference as an entrepreneur.

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

We’re also excited to share our anniversary alongside National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), which is in its 17th year of existence. According to CISA.gov(*Note 1), this year’s theme, “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,” encourages organizations to become intentional about enhancing cybersecurity. NCSAM emphasizes that individuals should take personal responsibility in protecting their cyberspace.

Company Values

LeadingIT has made considerable strides in our business operations while holding fast to company values. The core values that inform our brand include:

We get IT done

We foster community

We constantly improve

We create happy clients

Our Services

Partnering with us offers a host of benefits, including:

Fast and friendly support: Our responsive tech experts resolve issues in real-time, preventing untimely downtime that can hamper your team’s productivity.

All-inclusive: Nonprofits, religious organizations, schools, manufacturers, law offices, and accounting firms can reach out to us for 24/7, all-inclusive tech and cybersecurity support.

Cybersecurity: Count on us to secure your organization from evolving cybersecurity threats and to help you proactively prevent data loss and ransomware. Trust us to help you maintain industry best practices and put hurdles on the path of cyberattacks.

Developing Future Leaders

LeadingIT cares about the next generation of IT professionals and offers a scholarship for IT students at McHenry Community College. The scholarship helps to create substantial career opportunities as we work to close the talent gap. Two IT students benefit from our $250 scholarship every year, one in fall and the other during spring. With these scholarship funds, students can pay for their tuition fees and buy relevant books. Interested applicants can visit the McHenry County College Foundation Scholarship Program website to apply before the set deadlines.

Giving Back to The Community

Every year, LeadingIT takes part in Extra Life (*Note 2), a nonprofit organization that collects funds for a local children’s hospital. You can play games on their website, then collect and earn pledges that go to charity. Extra Life has raised over $70 million since its inception in 2008. Now, they are running the COVID-19 Impact Fund for sick and injured kids.

About LeadingIT

LeadingIT offers 24/7, all-inclusive, fast, and friendly technology and cybersecurity support for nonprofits, manufacturers, schools, accounting firms, religious organizations, government, and law offices with 10-200 employees across the Chicagoland area.

For more information about LeadingIT, please visit https://www.goleadingit.com.

For more information about the LeadingIT Technology Scholarship, please visit https://mchenry.academicworks.com/opportunities/1986.

