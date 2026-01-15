WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial Services is proud to announce that Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2026, marking four consecutive years of recognition in this prestigious national ranking.



Image caption: Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2026.

“At its core, our mission is to serve as a guide for our clients — helping them navigate complexity, make informed decisions, and ultimately increased confidence in the path they’re on,” said Fernando Ereneta, CFP®, CKA®, CEO of Legacy Wealth Advisors. “This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the responsibility we feel to honor that trust every single day. We are deeply grateful to them for allowing us to walk alongside them in every stage of life.”

Legacy Wealth Advisors is known for its collaborative approach, ensuring clients benefit from the collective expertise of the entire team. This structure allows for comprehensive planning that integrates investment management, retirement strategy, tax-aware planning, estate considerations, and philanthropic goals into one cohesive plan.

“This award is a direct result of the care and intention our team brings to each relationship,” said Seth Pietrini, COO of Legacy Wealth Advisors. “We take a holistic view of our clients’ lives — not just their portfolios — and deliver a level of service we often describe as white glove. Our goal is to simplify the financial journey and give clients the confidence that every detail is being thoughtfully managed.”

Legacy Wealth Advisors is a dynamic, experienced team that includes CFP® Wealth Managers Fernando Ereneta, Jennifer Secola, and Kevin Fahy. Together, they bring decades of combined experience, diverse perspectives, and a shared philosophy centered on education, proactive guidance, and values-based planning — including helping clients align their wealth with charitable and philanthropic intentions.

Fernando Ereneta has also earned consistent individual recognition, having been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list every year from 2018 through 2025. Legacy Wealth Advisors was included in the inaugural Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams lists in 2023, 2024, and 2025 and has continued to build upon that foundation with each successive year of recognition.

“Our success is truly a reflection of our clients,” Ereneta added. “Their confidence in our team motivates us to continually raise the bar in service, integrity, and impact.”

Legacy Wealth Advisors, 4200 Cantera Drive, Suite 221, Warrenville, IL 60555 | 630-791-9226 (Phone/Fax) | https://www.legacywealthadv.com/.

Disclaimers:

Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Legacy Wealth Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2025 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2023 to 6/30/2024 and was released on 4/8/2025. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 48,944 nominations, roughly 9,722 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visithttps://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/ for more info.

The 2026 Forbes ranking of America’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 3/31/2024 to 3/31/2025 and was released on 01/07/2026. Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least 5 team members, and have been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 12,787 team nominations, 6,149 advisor teams received the award based on thresholds. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please see https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state for more info.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center owns and licenses the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

LOGO link for media: https://www.legacywealthadv.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/LWA_Secondary-Sand.png

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Seth Pietrini

COO, Legacy Wealth Advisors

Office Manager, RJFS

seth.pietrini@legacywealthadv.com

News Source: Raymond James Financial Services - Legacy Wealth Advisors