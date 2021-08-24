WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Little League® International has extended its official partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, to further its goal of using innovative technology to simplify league administration and grow participation.

“Little League is thrilled to extend the long-standing partnership with Sports Connect as our Official League Technology Provider,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Our volunteers and local leagues rely on their innovative technology, dependable support, and administrative solutions to operate their Little League programs efficiently, keeping the focus on creating the best experience for athletes, families, and their community.”

Since 2016, Sports Connect has served as the Official League Technology Provider of Little League, which includes providing websites, online registration and Little League custom software solutions for local leagues and districts. Sports Connect will continue to offer affiliated leagues the technology solutions they need to grow and manage their organizations.

Integrations built exclusively for Little League include real-time data sync with the Little League International data center, exclusive branded website designs, boundary map verification, integrated background checks with additional tracking and compliance features, and automated registration setup for chartered leagues.

“Little League has set the standard in youth sports for delivering world-class experiences to kids around the world, and we are honored to continue working together to grow the game,” said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. “Our close collaboration with the national office has helped make the volunteer’s job easy and ultimately allowed them to grow registration numbers and reach more kids. We are humbled to have the trust and partnership of the team at Little League as well as so many of their local league members.”

Affiliated leagues utilizing Sports Connect will be able to take advantage of additional features, including Mobile-First Registration, scheduling, data insights, financial reporting, player and volunteer participation analytics, secure online payment processing, integration with GameChanger by DICK’S Sporting Goods Team Manager and more. The deep integration between Sports Connect and Little League aims to make the administrative responsibilities of running a league easy, saving administrators and volunteers time and energy.

If your local league or district is ready to switch to the Official League Technology Provider of Little League, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/little-league/.

About Little League® Baseball and Softball

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports.

For more information, visit https://www.littleleague.org/ and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports