LoadDelivered Logistics, a leading food and beverage specialized third-party logistics (3PL) company, announced today that it is rebranding following its acquisition by Capstone Logistics. The company will now operate as Capstone Logistics' freight management solution.

Founded in 2008, LoadDelivered has a large, diverse network of carriers and long-standing relationships with Fortune 500 manufacturers and retailers. Capstone Logistics acquired the company in 2018 to support its strategic expansion into freight brokerage services.

“This rebrand reinforces what we’ve been working on for the past two years, which is unlocking significant long-term value for partners through our integration with Capstone’s warehousing, last mile, and payment solutions,” said Chris Ricciardi, President of LoadDelivered. “Our connected services and technology help reduce costs, provide unique value-add, and mitigate risks for both our shipper and carrier partners.”

Capstone’s expanded transportation management capabilities for shippers, retailers, distributors, and carriers include:

End-to-end operational continuity

Bid management technology

Dynamic dock scheduling

Touchless payment and automated settlement for drivers

Driver dwell time reduction

Last mile delivery services

“This announcement marks a major milestone in our company’s evolution,” said Steve Taylor, CEO of Capstone Logistics. “The Capstone brand now unifies our expanded capabilities as we continue our mission to provide service and value through innovation. Looking ahead, our focus is on leveraging our integrated brand to drive growth as a holistic supply chain partner.”

About Capstone Logistics

Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributers, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment.

For more information, visit: https://www.capstonelogistics.com/

