MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, announced today that Mercury Commerce, Inc. has selected Loren Data’s ECGrid® backbone to connect its customers to EDI VAN trading partners.

“We are pleased to welcome Mercury Commerce into the Loren Data interconnected ecosystem of technology offerings,” said Todd Gould, CEO of Loren Data. “Their comprehensive solutions for sellers like fulfilling drop ship, warehouse and store orders are impressive, and we look forward to their Web Service API expertise for integrating into real-time ECGrid connectivity. I believe that Mercury Commerce and Loren Data’s combined solutions will benefit an even larger market of users, large and small.”

“We are excited to be working with the team at Loren Data,” said Jeffrey Eisenberg, President of Mercury Commerce, Inc. “The staff is knowledgeable and is very responsive to our needs. The management screens are easy to use and helps isolate partners data easily. We had migrated from another service provider and they held our hand the whole way to make sure our transition was a success. Thank you, Loren Data!”

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections. Learn more: https://www.ld.com/.

About Mercury Commerce, Inc.

Mercury Commerce is a full service B2B technology provider based in the NYC area. Its flagship order fulfillment service, VendorBridge®, is a flexible application that allows businesses to connect wherever and whenever necessary. VendorBridge® eliminates the need for businesses to maintain communication or translation platforms and allows them to focus on sales and fulfillment instead of IT. Optimized tools for shipping, small package and carton labels allows dropship and “big box” partners to fulfill their orders efficiently while providing ship notice, invoice, and all other order services. For more information, visit http://www.mercury-commerce.com/.

