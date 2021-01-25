ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that mortgage industry veteran Katherine Carlsen has joined the company as underwriting manager. In her new role, Carlsen will utilize her more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience to lead underwriting for Mid America, enabling the company to sustain its track record of compliant loan origination while maintaining its industry-leading turn times.



PHOTO CAPTION: Katherine Carlsen will utilize her more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience to lead underwriting for Mid America Mortgage.

“While the digital foundation we’ve established has certainly played a role in Mid America’s ability to achieve turn time of one to two business days, the backbone of that technology is our team of highly experienced underwriters,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “Katherine’s impressive track record for quickly, accurately and securely closing loans not only helps us preserve that standard of service but also expands our capacity to handle even greater loan volumes. We are confident in Katherine’s ability to amplify our underwriting efforts and proudly welcome her to the Mid America team.”

Bringing more than 30 years of mortgage experience to her new role, Carlsen has ensured the success of her teams by leading dedicated training, coaching and development initiatives to enhance their skills. Her past employers include Wells Fargo and Salem Five Mortgage Company. Her professional achievements in previous roles include closing $100 million per month for six consecutive years, increasing closing volume by 100%, tripling submission volume and reducing turn time in underwriting from 10 days to only 24 hours.

“I’ve spent my career preparing underwriters for the unique challenges the mortgage market presents and maintaining a knowledgeable, service-oriented team means that employee engagement, hands-on training and coaching are essential for a lender’s success,” said Carlsen. “Mid America is a prime example of these principles in action. The team is full of mortgage professionals that are well-equipped and eager to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, and I look forward to leading the underwriting division to even higher levels of efficiency and excellence.”

