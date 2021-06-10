ADDISON, Texas, June 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that the company has completed its first Ginnie Mae eNote transaction with Wilmington Trust, an approved and active eCustodian under Ginnie Mae’s Digital Collateral Initiative. Having announced its first eNote transaction in August 2016, this represents the next step in Mid America’s ongoing digital mortgage adoption efforts across its retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

“As long-time Ginnie Mae-approved issuer, Mid America Mortgage was eager to achieve eIssuer status with Ginnie Mae so that we could begin securitizing our considerable government-backed digital mortgage volume as well,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “However, we knew we needed a document custodian that not only was also approved by Ginnie Mae to participate, but one that also possessed a keen understanding of the nuances of storing eNotes. That is exactly what we’ve found with Wilmington Trust, and we look forward to partnering with them to expand Mid America’s digital mortgage push.”

Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional services. was among the first document custodians approved by Ginnie Mae to store eNotes for Ginnie Mae-approved eIssuers and is currently working to become approved by Freddie Mac. The firm provides full service eNote custodial services, which includes taking in eNotes via the MERS eRegistry, as well as performing a review and certification to the agencies or warehouse lenders, while safekeeping the eNotes on their behalf. In addition, Wilmington Trust provides full-service custodian services for non-agency and non-Qualified Mortgage eNotes.

”We are proud to support such a great partner like Mid America Mortgage as one of the first lenders accepted into the Ginnie Mae Digital Collateral Initiative,” said Joseph Deller, Product Development Manager, Wilmington Trust. “This is a critical step in the ongoing digital transformation in the mortgage industry, and Wilmington Trust is excited to be part of this historic program launch.”

First announced in July 2020, the Digital Collateral Initiative enables Ginnie Mae to accept eNotes and other digitized loan files as collateral for its securities. Once approved for participation in the program, all eIssuers and their associated eCustodian must successfully complete a series of test transactions before receiving written eMortgage Issuance Authority from Ginnie Mae. During the initial phase of the Digital Collateral Program, eIssuers are limited by Ginnie Mae in the total number of eMortgages that may be securitized, regardless of loan size.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, and Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA).

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

