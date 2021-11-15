ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced it has hired Dennis Loxton as national sales manager in the company’s reverse mortgage division. A veteran of the reverse mortgage industry, Loxton joins Mid America from Liberty Reverse Mortgage, where he ran the Eastern wholesale division as regional vice president. At Mid America, Loxton will be responsible for recruiting top-tier loan officers to join the company’s reverse mortgage division.

“Mid America strives to provide loan products that serve all types of borrowers. Senior homeowners comprise a large majority of the market but are often overlooked when it comes to mortgage products that meet their unique needs,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Adding Dennis Loxton only deepens the bench strength and level of experience in reverse mortgages Mid America has cultivated in the reverse mortgage arena, and on behalf of the entire company, I’d like to welcome him to the Mid America family.”

Loxton also served as regional sales director at American Advisors Group, where he provided personalized solutions and service to provide borrowers with the best financial outcomes in retirement. Prior to America Advisors Group, Loxton developed significant reverse mortgage experience through various positions at Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Success Mortgage Partners, First Century Bank, Sun West Mortgage Company and VirtualBank, where he built the industry’s first suite of proprietary reverse mortgage products.

In addition to founding a continuing education school for attorneys, financial advisors and real estate agents in 2005, Loxton also launched and continues to distribute an email newsletter about the reverse mortgage industry for the financial services and mortgage industries. He has also held a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) designation since 1999.

“Reverse mortgages are a great option for senior homeowners looking to leverage their home’s equity in retirement, but not every lender is prepared to offer these highly complex and often misunderstood loan products,” Loxton said. “Mid America understands how reverse mortgages can be used to meet the unique financial needs of senior homeowners and has equipped its loan officers with the necessary tools to meet their clients’ needs across all stages of the homeownership lifecycle. I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative, forward-thinking company and look forward to expanding its footprint in reverse mortgages nationwide.”

To learn more about joining Mid America’s reverse mortgage team or to subscribe to Loxton’s reverse mortgage newsletter, contact Loxton at Dennis.Loxton@midamericamortgage.com.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

