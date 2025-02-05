ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Machine™ Services (Mortgage Machine), an industry leader in digital origination technology to residential mortgage lenders, announced that it has been selected by HousingWire magazine for its annual TECH100 award, marking Mortgage Machine’s first-ever inclusion on the premier list of mortgage and real estate technology providers. The magazine chose Mortgage Machine for its high efficiency, dedication to security and outstanding client growth outcomes.



Over the past year, Mortgage Machine earned SOC 2®-compliance certification, underscoring its commitment to security and confidentiality standards. The platform enabled rapid growth for its clients, including a lender that scaled monthly loan volume from $10 million to $60 million within 45 days. Mortgage Machine also introduced Auto Split, an AI-powered enhancement to its Click n’ File system that automates document classification to reduce processing times. With proprietary technology capable of retrieving documents in 0.4 seconds and its seamless integration with DocMagic, Mortgage Machine drives operational efficiencies and scalability for lenders.

Mortgage Machine’s all-in-one loan origination system is purpose-built to simplify complex mortgage processes using workflow automation and digital enhancements to deliver a compliant, seamless lending experience. Highly innovative, Mortgage Machine incorporates cutting-edge document management and eClosing technology and is built on MISMO’s SMART Doc® data and security standards.

“Earning SOC 2-compliance certification and introducing advanced capabilities like Auto Split represent major milestones for Mortgage Machine,” said COO James Cassinelli. “These achievements reflect our dedication to security, scalability, and solving the real challenges lenders face, from document management to process automation. As a result, our ability to help clients achieve rapid growth sets Mortgage Machine apart.”

“Technology is at the core of progress in the housing industry,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The companies recognized in this year’s Tech100 awards are leading innovation and delivering real-world impact to drive faster and more efficient processes in mortgage lending, capital markets, servicing and real estate. We’re seeing lending and real estate organizations separate from the pack through the development and implementation of technology that bolsters client experience, employee productivity and process automation.”

HousingWire’s TECH100 award seeks to highlight the most innovative technology companies across the housing sector. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2025-tech100-mortgage-honorees/.

About Mortgage Machine™ Services, Inc.

Mortgage Machine™ is an industry leader in transforming residential mortgages using a range of digital solutions. Drawing on its extensive industry knowledge and advanced technology infrastructure, the company has been innovating in financial markets since 2007. Today, its flagship LOS product utilizes intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle. By consolidating retail, wholesale, correspondent and home equity lending onto a single platform, Mortgage Machine™ enables lenders of all sizes to reduce cycle times, costs and risks while improving data quality and borrower satisfaction. Visit http://www.mmachine.net/ to learn more.

