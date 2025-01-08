ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Machine Services (Mortgage Machine), an industry leader in digital origination technology to residential mortgage lenders, announced that it now offers an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pricing engine. The pricing engine ingests and updates pricing for a lender’s investors and aggregators automatically. With granular controls for administrators, including global and product-level pricing adjustments, real-time lock controls, and mark-to-market tracking against current market conditions, lenders can streamline secondary market processes.



“Our clients are already delivering outstanding feedback,” said COO James Cassinelli. “One client told us that the pricing engine provides great benefits and increases efficiency by reducing the friction introduced by pairing a separate pricing engine with an LOS. Instead of updating pricing details between two different solutions, loan officers can do it all in one.”

Using the pricing engine, loan officers can compare rates and see principal and interest breakdowns without switching screens or performing manual calculations. The pricing engine’s Best X feature allows users to efficiently identify the most competitive rates for their borrowers.

“We see the pricing engine as a necessity, rather than the bow on top,” said Cassinelli. “We have fully integrated the engine with Mortgage Machine’s loan origination system at no extra cost to our LOS users.”

Mortgage Machine™ is an industry leader in transforming residential mortgages using a range of digital solutions. Drawing on its extensive industry knowledge and advanced technology infrastructure, the company has been innovating in financial markets since 2007. Today, its flagship LOS product utilizes intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle. By consolidating retail, wholesale, correspondent and home equity lending onto a single platform, Mortgage Machine™ enables lenders of all sizes to reduce cycle times, costs and risks while improving data quality and borrower satisfaction. Visit https://www.mmachine.net/ to learn more.

