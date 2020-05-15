RED BANK, N.J., May 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization, and northAmerican® Van Lines announced today that they have renewed their partnership to reduce food waste and fight hunger in the United States. Since 2011, northAmerican’s 76 participating agents have rescued nearly 440,000 lbs. of food and have provided more than 365,000 meals to people who are facing hunger.



As members of the Move For Hunger network, northAmerican agents educate their customers about the issues of hunger and food waste and encourage them to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items on moving day. Then, the moving companies volunteer to deliver the donations to a local food bank or pantry at no additional cost.

northAmerican Van Lines agents also provide Move For Hunger with additional support by organizing food drives and by volunteering to rescue food from large events, like marathons.

“northAmerican Van Lines has been our partner for 9 years, but their support has never been more critical than it is right now,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “Food banks and pantries are facing an unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so grateful that northAmerican Van Lines remains committed to helping us fight hunger nationwide.”

“Food insecurity has been a national issue for years, and is rapidly becoming a crisis,” said Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of North American Van Lines, Inc. “Our agent network has proudly supported Move For Hunger’s mission for nearly a decade and we are honored to help keep local food banks stocked as the need for food donations rises drastically due to these unprecedented times.”

To date, Move For Hunger’s network of more than 1,000 moving companies, more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities, and many of the world’s leading relocation management companies has collected and delivered more than 17 million pounds of food – providing nearly 14 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada..

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs.

For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://www.moveforhunger.org/.

News Source: Move For Hunger