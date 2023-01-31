Move For Hunger Recovers More Food Than Ever Before, Donating Over 4.5 Million Meals to Food Insecure Communities

NEPTUNE, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3) whose mission is bringing awareness and food to communities struggling with hunger found 2022 their biggest year since launching. By mobilizing transport networks to deliver surplus food to communities in need they have been able to distribute over 4.5 million meals across the nation.



Image Caption: Every year 34 million Americans are considered food insecure. Move For Hunger continues to expand their network to help lower those numbers.

Collecting food not only helps feed the 34 million people struggling with food insecurity, but also lowers the carbon footprint. In 2022, they removed 1,156 metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.

“I am beyond grateful to my incredible team that finds ways to do the impossible,” stated Adam Lowy, founder of Move For Hunger. “Distributing 5.4 million pounds of food to food banks across the nation is no easy task, yet my team continues to make it happen.”

To help achieve these numbers, they expanded their partnerships to include 1,150 moving companies, hosted 900 food drives, and organized over 25 team building events with some of the nation’s leading corporations. Their relationships with 2,000+ properties also helped to provide nearly 135,000 meals to communities in need.

“This was our first full year of recovering fresh food,” noted Lowy. “In 2022, we were able to provide over 1.8 million pounds of fresh food for those in need.”

To learn how you can help, visit their website at https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 27 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 22 million meals for those in need. Learn more: https://moveforhunger.org/about-move-for-hunger.

