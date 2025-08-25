VICTORIA, BC, Canada, Aug. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In “My Husband Almost Killed Me” (ISBN: 978-1779626462; Released June, 2025 by Tellwell Publishing), the late author Linda Beason shares her harrowing true story of abuse, survival, and the strength to rebuild a life for herself and her children. The book has already resonated with readers worldwide, appearing on more than 1,200 reader lists on Goodreads.



Image caption: “My Husband Almost Killed Me,” by the late author Linda Beason.

The memoir opens with the chilling words spoken by Linda’s husband: “If you ever leave me, I will kill the kids then I will kill you.” What follows is Linda’s candid account of seven years in a violent marriage that culminated in an attempt on her life.

Raised on a farm in Indiana, Linda’s early life was rooted in responsibility and resilience. She served three years in the Marine Corps before marrying her college sweetheart. But her marriage quickly unraveled into years of domestic abuse driven by alcohol and rage. After surviving his attempt to kill her, Linda fled with her three children to Florida, determined to protect them and find a new path forward.

“My Husband Almost Killed Me” not only reveals the private struggles of living with an abusive partner, but also speaks to other women who may feel trapped in similar circumstances. With honesty and courage, Linda reminds readers that even in the darkest times, there is always the possibility of choosing a different life.

Linda Beason passed away in 2024 before the book’s publication, but her words live on as a testament of resilience and hope for others facing toxic relationships.

Linda grew up in Indiana, studied at Purdue University, and worked in both agriculture and accounting for companies such as the Green Giant Company. She was also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Her life story reflects not only hardship, but also perseverance, faith, and the love she carried for her family.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Linda Beason

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/6sA6sjC

Genre: Memoir

Released: 2024

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781779626462

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

