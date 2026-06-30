SEATTLE, Wash., June 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Pygmy Goat Association (NPGA) is proud to announce the National Champion Buck, Doe and Wether for 2026. Hosted by the Ohio Pygmy Goat Association, the Golden Jubilee National Convention held in Owensville, Ohio June 19-21, not only celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the NPGA, it also brought together the best animals from across the country to compete in the Champion Challenge.



Image caption: (L-R) Platinum Wether Country Critters Dayne; PGCH Doe Morgan Crossing Sancy; Buck Hass’ Happy Herd Mr Bojangles.

In order to compete for National Champion in the Buck Class a buck must be a Permanent Grand Champion (having won Grand Champion Buck four times). In the Doe Class, a doe must also be a Permanent Grand Champion (having won Grand Champion three times). In the Wether Class, a wether (castrated male), must be a Bronze Certificate Wether or higher, (having won Best Wether three or more times).

The National Champion Buck is Hass’ Happy Herd Mr Bojangles owned by Deb and Carrie Graf and Heather and Michael Putman from Rensselaer, IN. Mr Bojangles was bred by Betsy Hasselbach. First runner up is Polk Springs Morgan owned and bred by Grant and Sally Rogers. Second runner up is Channel Acres Cantbelieveitsnotbutr owned and bred by George, Susan and Hannah Neal.

“First thing I felt was relief after many months of work to get to this stage. It was a very special moment to have this animal be chosen and be a part of the first national champion bred by Betsy,” said Michael Putman.

The National Champion Doe is Morgan Crossing Sancy, owned by Bryson and Donna Staley from Liberty, NC. Sancy was bred by Eva Morgan. First runner up is Burntwood Farms Love Child bred and owned by Doug and Lisa Bragg. Second runner up is Holy Goats Perisha bred and owned by Eva Lowe.

“It’s a real honor to raise a doe from another breeder and watch her grow. I love seeing her succeed at a high level,” said Bryson Staley.

The National Champion Wether is Platinum Wether Country Critters Dayne owned by Lauren Nelson from West Union, SC and bred by Karen Crawford. First runner up is Rocking 3W Atomic Bomb bred and owned by Taylor Whitney. Second runner up is American Heritage Olaf owned by Avery Linville and bred by Tina Anderson.

“I was caught off guard; I wasn’t expecting it. I love my Dayne, super proud of him,” said Lauren Nelson. “He’s only been to 2 National Challenges and both times he’s walked away with a title. In 2023 Red Bluff, California he was 1st runner up. Now on the East Coast, at almost 5yrs old he wins the National Championship Wether! South Carolina has been great for Dayne! He looks amazing! Thank you to my mom, who works hard for NPGA and keeps our herd looking amazing! Love you momma!”

“It was amazing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NPGA with our members, breeders, exhibitors and friends during the National Convention,” said Darren Watkins, President of the National Pygmy Goat Association. “Congratulations to the winners, they’re all beautiful animals.”

About National Pygmy Goat Association

The National Pygmy Goat Association is the official breed association of the American Pygmy Goat. The organization was founded April 23, 1976 and promotes pygmy goats by setting official breed standards, provides animal registration, maintains a database of pedigrees, certifies judges, and sanctions pygmy goat shows around the United States. For more information visit https://npga-pygmy.com/

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Image caption: (L-R) Platinum Wether Country Critters Dayne; PGCH Doe Morgan Crossing Sancy; Buck Hass’ Happy Herd Mr Bojangles.

News Source: National Pygmy Goat Association