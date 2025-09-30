JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced a renewed multi-year partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union. The agreement reinforces the credit union’s strategic focus on digital transformation and elevating the member lending experience.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

With more than 14 million members and 365 branches worldwide, Navy Federal has been a Dark Matter client since 2010. Today, the credit union processes nearly 8,000 mortgage and home equity loans monthly through the Empower® Loan Origination System by Dark Matter, ranking Navy Federal among the firm’s highest-volume clients across both the Empower and the Exchange platforms.

Under the renewed agreement, Navy Federal will deepen its use of Dark Matter’s Developer Portal, Orchestration Engine, and the AIVA® AI suite to accelerate automation and streamline exception-based processing. The credit union is also exploring additional front-end enhancements through Dark Matter’s portals, complementing its current use of Blend and Lender Price, with a continued focus on delivering personalized member experiences.

“Our goal is to move beyond standard transactions to an exception-based model that allows our team to address unique member needs quickly and efficiently,” said Shaun Recco, assistant vice president of real estate technology systems at Navy Federal. “By leveraging Dark Matter’s AI-powered tools and robust API integrations, we’re transforming our technology infrastructure to better serve our members and elevate operational agility.”

“We’re not just aiming to expand our technology — we’re focused on providing the best possible services and products to our current and new members,” said Jon Parsons, assistant vice president of home lending at Navy Federal. “We’re delivering a holistic member experience that includes seamless mortgage and home equity lending, which we know is important to our members and military communities.”

“Navy Federal has been at the forefront of digital lending innovation for over a decade,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “Our partnership goes beyond delivering technology. It’s about reimagining how member service can be more agile, responsive, and personalized. We’re proud to support their vision with intelligent, scalable platforms that meet evolving needs.”

About Navy Federal Credit Union:

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the honor of serving more than 14 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of more than 365 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal opportunity employer.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies