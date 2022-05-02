TRAVERSE City, Mich., May 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since 2013 ViewTech Borescopes has been an exhibitor at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Maintenance Conference. With the 2022 NBAA event taking place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, ViewTech will be exhibiting at booth 438 Tuesday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5.

This year ViewTech will have on display VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescopes. Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant for ViewTech Borescopes, will also be featuring the latest advancements in their lineup of remote visual inspection equipment. ViewTech’s articulating video borescopes are the ideal tool for visually inspecting a variety of aviation equipment and turbine engines, including those manufactured by Pratt & Whitney.

ViewTech Borescopes invites NBAA Maintenance attendees and exhibitors to stop by booth 438 and experience a ViewTech video borescope. In addition, ViewTech’s no-cost, no-obligation demo program will ship you a full-featured articulating video borescope to trial at your MRO facility. By offering the best remote visual inspection (RVI) video borescopes, ViewTech has been saving aviation industry businesses time and money on their preventative maintenance, quality control, and inspections.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/2022-nbaa-maintenance-conference/

VJ-3 Video Borescope:

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

