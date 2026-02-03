SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In an era marked by rising stress, disconnection, and declining happiness, author and former investment management chairman Jonathan J. Woolverton offers a timely and practical guide to reclaiming joy and purpose in his new book, “Self-Worth: The Path to Happiness” (ISBN: 978-1834181714 released November 7, 2025 by Tellwell Publishing).



Image caption: New Book “Self-Worth: The Path to Happiness.”

Drawing on decades of professional experience advising individuals and teams, as well as his academic background in economics, accounting, and psychology, Woolverton examines why happiness levels have steadily declined across all stages of life—and what can be done to reverse that trend.

At the heart of the book is a powerful message: happiness begins with self-worth. Woolverton emphasizes the importance of self-awareness, encouraging readers to recognize their strengths, acknowledge their limitations, and engage in activities that bring genuine fulfillment. Through thoughtful insights, “Self-Worth: The Path to Happiness” explores the role of self-esteem, meaningful relationships, financial security, optimism, health, and effective use of free time in building a life that allows individuals to flourish and grow.

Rather than offering quick fixes, the book challenges readers to intentionally create a new path forward. As Woolverton notes, “If you want a different outcome in your life, you will have to create a different path.”

“Self-Worth: The Path to Happiness” is an accessible and reflective work for readers seeking personal growth, improved well-being, and a deeper connection to what truly matters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan J. Woolverton (J.J.) was born in Ontario, Canada, and later moved to the United States, where he attended a private boys’ school in Western New York State and graduated from a university in Pennsylvania. He majored in economics and accounting with a minor in psychology. Over the course of his career, Woolverton consulted and advised teams and individuals on achieving internal goals and objectives and ultimately served as chairman of an investment management firm. He is a published author and has been a keynote speaker at numerous conferences and seminars.

BOOK INFORMATION

Email Contact: Authorpress@tellwell.ca

Title: “Self-Worth: The Path to Happiness”

Author: Jonathan J. Woolverton

Website: Jonathan J. Woolverton, CFA – Author Website – https://jjwoolverton.com/

Genre: Personal Development / Self-Help

Format: Paperback / Hardcover / eBook

ISBN: 9781834181714

Publication Date: November 7, 2025

IMAGE link for media: https://jjwoolverton.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/book-3.png

News Source: Tellwell Publishing