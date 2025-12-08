KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. MaryAnn Wilkey announces the release of her compassionate new children’s book, “Juny the Butterfly Boy: A Story of Loss and Love” (ISBN: 978-1779629081; released November 30 by Tellwell Publishing). Blending gentle fantasy with emotional truth, the book offers young readers and families an accessible way to understand grief, memory, and the lasting power of love.



Image caption: Cover, “Juny the Butterfly Boy: A Story of Loss and Love.”

The book has already received early praise, including a thoughtful review from Kiddable Magazine, which called it “a tender and imaginative story that invites young readers to explore grief through a world filled with color, wonder, and compassion.” The review notes that the story “offers hope to young grievers… and a beautiful reminder that the people we miss remain with us in spirit, memory, and love.”

“Juny the Butterfly Boy” follows the story of Juny, an unhappy butterfly in Heaven with a secret: he was never a caterpillar. Sent back to Earth as a young boy, Juny begins to understand his magical origins, his loving family, and the heartbreak of seeing loved ones leave for Heaven one by one. The story helps children process the difficult emotions that come with loss, offering reassurance that love continues and memories can heal.

Written as a comforting companion for young readers, the book provides language, imagery, and emotional support for families navigating grief together. It emphasizes togetherness, remembrance, and the idea that love truly lasts forever.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. MaryAnn Wilkey is the daughter of a sharecropper and domestic worker, and she credits her God-given talents for her lifelong love of reading and writing. A poet and educator, her published works include several poems such as Dissonant Consonance, written in memory of her late son and only child, Robert. In addition to writing, she has created a series of board games inspired by heroes and heroines in Black history.

Dr. Wilkey holds an M.Ed. from the University of Massachusetts–Boston and a Ph.D. from Lesley University in Cambridge. She tutors children across the United States as a reading specialist, volunteers in the Pastoral Care Division of Celebration Hospital in Orlando, and recently launched a grief support group at her church. Inspired to become a “wounded healer,” she is pursuing Grief Educator certification from the American Institute of Healthcare Professionals. She lives in Kissimmee, Florida with her husband, Rev. Benny Wilkey.

“Juny the Butterfly Boy: A Story of Loss and Love” is available now through major online booksellers.

BOOK SUMMARY

Author: Dr. MaryAnn Wilkey

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: https://maryann12writes.com/

Genre: Children’s Literature

Released: 2025

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781779629081

Publisher: Tellwell

BOOK IMAGE link for media: https://maryann12writes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Juny-the-Butterfly-Boy-picture-book-on-love-and-loss-by-author-Maryann-Wilkey-4.png

News Source: Tellwell Publishing