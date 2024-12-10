TORONTO, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Independent author W Blair Doman releases a gripping historical fiction novel, “Pressed: Recruitment by Force” (ISBN: 978-0228815914), released by Tellwell Publishing. The book sheds light on the lives disrupted by England’s practice of impressment – the forced recruitment of men and boys for naval service – during the 1700s and 1800s. This novel offers a poignant look at the human cost of war and the plight of those who endured it unwillingly.



Image caption: Cover, “Pressed: Recruitment by Force.”

For over a century, England manned its warships by forcibly impressing common men, often from impoverished areas, and sending them to sea under brutal conditions. “Pressed: Recruitment by Force” captures the harsh reality faced by two families whose lives were upended by the press gangs – roving groups authorized by the king to seize civilians for naval service. Doman weaves a narrative of hardship, loss, and survival, depicting the intertwined fates of Mona Froud and Maria Duncan, two women left behind to navigate life without their loved ones.

“When I began writing, I wanted to tell the story of the common people who had no choice in the matter,” said W Blair Doman. “The book highlights the struggles of those taken against their will, with no concern for the families they left behind. It’s a story of resilience in the face of government-sanctioned injustice.”

A STORY OF LOSS, LOVE, AND ENDURANCE

In the novel, readers follow Mona, whose husband, Ned, was taken by the press gangs, leaving her to raise their children alone. Fifteen years later, she still does not know if he is alive or dead. Meanwhile, young lovers Maria Duncan and Will Ryketts see their future shattered when Will is taken during a tavern raid. Their stories intersect as the two women struggle to survive and protect their families while hoping for a reunion that may never come.

An excerpt from “Pressed: Recruitment by Force” provides a glimpse into the world of 1819 England, where love and hope are overshadowed by the realities of a nation at war. The narrative captures the emotional turmoil of the characters as they navigate life without certainty or support.

W Blair Doman embarked on the path of self-publishing with the encouragement of friends and family who believed in the importance of the story. The author credits their support as the driving force behind bringing the book to print.

“I was encouraged to pursue self-publishing by those closest to me,” Doman added. “Their belief in the story and the message it carries inspired me to share it with a broader audience.”

W Blair Doman brings history to life with a passion for storytelling that reflects on the human experience. “Pressed: Recruitment by Force” marks a significant step in sharing lesser-known historical realities through a deeply personal narrative lens. With a dedication to accuracy and emotional depth, Doman aims to provide a voice to those who endured forced recruitment and the families who suffered in silence.

“Pressed: Recruitment by Force” is available now in paperback and eBook formats on major online platforms.

