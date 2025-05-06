JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its April 2025 report on planned capital project spending in the Manufacturing construction industry, highlighting a growing new project pipeline. The Firm’s tracking of North American activity identified 133 new projects slated for development. This surge includes investments in facility expansions, the construction of new manufacturing plants, and significant equipment modernization projects.



The following are selected highlights on new Manufacturing construction industry news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 115 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 100 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 31 New Projects

Expansion – 41 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 65 New Projects

Plant Closings – 11 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Ohio – 13

Texas – 12

Michigan – 9

Pennsylvania – 9

California – 7

North Carolina – 7

Arizona – 6

Illinois – 6

Indiana – 6

New York – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

For April, our research team identified an impressive 13 new construction projects, each boasting an estimated value exceeding $100 million. This signals a strong wave of investment and expansion within the industry.

The largest project is owned by Fuyao Glass America, who is planning to invest $400 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in DECATUR, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

OKLAHOMA:

Tire mfr. is planning to invest $320 million for the renovation, expansion, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing and warehouse facility in LAWTON, OK. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Solar module equipment mfr. is planning to invest $265 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing and warehouse facility in SAN ANTONIO, TX. Completion is slated for early 2026.

MINNESOTA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $132 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 122,000 sf processing facility at 7500 Meridian Circle N. in MAPLE GROVE, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

ILLINOIS:

Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $115 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in LIBERTYVILLE, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Plastic film mfr. is planning to invest $106 million for a 157,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LEXINGTON, OH. The project includes equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility at 2355 W 4th Street in ONTARIO, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Automotive mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $88 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, WV. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

UTAH:

Railroad equipment mfr. is planning to invest $70 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in SALT LAKE CITY, UT by 245,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Packaging company is planning to invest $61 million for the construction of a 100,000 sf manufacturing facility in LEBANON, KY. Completion is slated for Fall 2025.

MINNESOTA:

Biomedical testing equipment mfr. is planning to invest $50 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in CHASKA, MN by 148,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

