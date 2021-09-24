JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Research by SalesLeads’ experienced industrial market research team, shows 442 new planned industrial capital projects tracked during the month of August 2021, involving a variety of industrial sectors, including Automotive, Consumer Products, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and E-Commerce, among others.

Planned industrial project activity decreased by 2% from the previous month, and is up 4% YTD from the previous year.

The following are selected highlights on new industrial construction news and project opportunities throughout North America.

Planned Industrial Construction – By Project Type:

Manufacturing Facilities – 142 New Projects

Processing Facilities – 122 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 166 New Projects

Power/Energy/Oil and Gas – 22 New Projects

Laboratory Facilities – 25 New Projects

Planned Industrial Construction – By Scope/Activity

New Construction – 177 New Projects

Expansion – 116 New Projects

Equipment Modernizations/Renovations – 160 New Projects

Plant Closings – 17 New Projects

Planned Industrial Construction – By Location (Top 10 States)

Texas – 30 New Industrial Projects

New York – 23 New Industrial Projects

North Carolina – 22 New Industrial Projects

Indiana – 21 New Industrial Projects

Ohio – 20 New Industrial Projects

Pennsylvania – 20 New Industrial Projects

Florida – 19 New Industrial Projects

Michigan – 16 New Industrial Projects

Massachusetts – 15 New Industrial Projects

Wisconsin – 15 New Industrial Projects

Largest Planned Industrial Construction Project

During the month of August, our research team identified 27 new Industrial facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Samsung Electronics America, Inc., who is in site selection and early planning stages of a $2.6 billion EV battery manufacturing facility in IL.

Top 5 Tracked Industrial Construction Projects

EVANSVILLE, IN

Plastic packaging products mfr. is planning to invest $34 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in EVANSVILLE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Consumer products mfr. is planning to invest $110 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in GUILFORD COUNTY, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

BATTLE CREEK, MI

Industrial equipment mfr. is planning to invest $25 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility at 1405 Shiga Dr. in BATTLE CREEK, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2022.

ST LOUIS, MO

Indoor vertical farming company is planning for the construction of a 150,000 sf growing facility in ST. LOUIS, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

EDMONTON, AB

Brewery is planning to invest $69 million for a 60,000 sf expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their warehouse and production facility in EDMONTON, AB. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ABOUT SALESLEADS:

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials.

News Source: SalesLeads Inc.