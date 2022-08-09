DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NFL FLAG Football, the official flag football program of the National Football League (NFL) and one of the fastest-growing youth sports organizations, has teamed up with Sports Connect, the leader in league and club management solutions, to further accelerate its league and participant growth. Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, makes sports easy by connecting administrators, volunteers, coaches, teams, and families with tools that help reduce administrative time and grow participation.



Image Caption: Sports Connect and NFL FLAG Football.

“Growing sports participation through partnerships is at the heart of what we do at Sports Connect,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “NFL FLAG’s vision and emphasis on providing great experiences to their membership base will change the way organizations use sports management technology. We are honored to serve as NFL FLAG’s partner as they work towards their mission of getting more players involved in the game.”

Sports Connect is a participation growth platform used by more than 20,000 clubs and leagues, including current partnerships with U.S. Soccer, USA Lacrosse, and Little League Baseball and Softball®, among other national organizations. Sports Connect’s software provides league registration tools to assist sports organizations in running their programs more efficiently.

“NFL FLAG is always looking for the latest tools and technology to best support our leagues and Sports Connect’s solutions was an obvious choice to help us improve efficiency and accelerate growth,” said NFL FLAG Executive Director and RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation both on and off the field.”

“One of our primary goals at the NFL is to continue to evolve and grow the game of football,” said NFL Vice President Football Operations Roman Oben. “Stack Sports and Sports Connect will play an important role in providing our leagues with premier technology while growing NFL FLAG participation across the country.”

Flag football is a growing sport with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults. NFL FLAG is an NFL licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. A fun and accessible non-contact program, NFL FLAG is available for girls and boys ages 5-17.

Sports Connect and NFL FLAG combine the most comprehensive participation growth matrix with the fastest growing youth sports to introduce a new generation of athletes to the game of football.

About NFL FLAG:

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

About RCX Sports:

RCX Sports is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments, and events. RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, MLB, NHL, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit http://www.rcxsports.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

