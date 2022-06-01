LOUIS PARK, Minn., June 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, the NGPA is proud to announce the opening of its most comprehensive scholarship offering in the organization’s history. NGPA is excited to announce that this year the organization is providing over $300,000 in scholarship dollars, which is doubled from 2021. This is possible due to the generosity of NGPA’s members and sponsors. This year NGPA will surpass $1.2 million donated since 1998, furthering NGPA’s mission to build, support, and unite the LGBTQ+ aviation community worldwide.

Offerings for the 2022 scholarship cycle are funded through industry partners and membership donations. There are a variety of scholarships available for all levels of flight training and other aviation-related higher educational training. Removing financial barriers to becoming an aviation professional is essential in crafting a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive industry.

Miriam Williams, Chair of the NGPA Scholarship Committee, says: “If you aspire to work as an aviation professional, please apply. Our scholarship program is one of the most substantive means NGPA can give back to its membership and meet the “build and support” portions of our mission. The scholarship program means a great deal personally because it is a way for me to plant something good for the future.”

The NGPA looks to highlight a new partnership with the United Airlines AVIATE Academy as part of this year’s scholarship program. “NGPA is starting off Pride Month by opening our scholarship program. Over $200,000 of this year’s scholarship offerings are extended to students participating in the United Aviate Academy through our partnership with United Airlines. We’ve helped many young people achieve their aviation goals, and we are excited to continue doing that through like partnerships,” says NGPA Vice President, Troy Merritt.

Industry Partners offering scholarships through NGPA in the 2022 program include: Alaska Air Group, American Airlines, American Flight Schools, Coradine, Delta Air Lines, Envoy, Epic Flight Academy, FedEx, Flex Air, Netflix, Piedmont, PSA, Republic Airways, Solairus Aviation, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.

NGPA scholarships are awarded regardless of an individual’s gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation, but all applicants are asked to provide evidence of their contributions to the LGBTQ community. To apply, all applicants must be members of the organization; membership can be purchased or renewed at ngpa.org. The application window is open today through July 31, 2022.

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit https://www.ngpa.org/.

