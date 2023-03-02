LOUIS PARK, Minn., March 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The NGPA strongly condemns Sen. Cruz’s transphobic statement. Safety of flight is threatened by statements like Sen. Cruz’. NGPA recognizes that inclusivity and CRM are fundamental safety of flight issues. When pilots and aviation professionals across disciplines are unable to bring their whole selves to work, CRM breaks down, and so does safety.



Image Caption: NGPA – The Worldwide LGBT Aviation Community.

On March 1, 2023, during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing for President Biden’s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is quoted claiming, “It gives no comfort to the flying public that their pilot might be a transgender witch but doesn’t actually know how to prevent a plane from crashing…”

One of the most basic, fundamental principles of aviation safety is effective Crew Resource Management (CRM). Sen. Cruz admits he is not a pilot, thus, not an expert in aviation safety matters. It is understandable that the senator is egregiously ill-informed in his understanding of the dynamic relationship between pilots in the flight deck, and how critical CRM is to the safe execution of any air mission.

NGPA is committed to ensuring every pilot, and aviation professional is empowered to freely express and bring their whole selves to work. When aviation professionals exercise their judgment and expertise without fear of discrimination or harassment based on their gender identity, aviation safety is upheld at the highest standard.

NGPA & its Transgender & Non-binary Committee welcome the opportunity to educate Sen. Cruz and members of the Senate Commerce Committee on effective Crew Resource Management, how an inclusive flight deck is a safe flight deck, and how to be a supportive ally to Transgender aviators across the industry.

Justin Ellixson-Andrews

Executive Director

Parker Morgan

Transgender & Non-Binary Committee Co-Chair

Kori Necker

Transgender & Non-Binary Committee Co-Chair

ABOUT NGPA:

The NGPA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers!

For more information, visit https://www.ngpa.org/.

News Source: NGPA