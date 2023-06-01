ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., June 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, the NGPA proudly announces the opening of their most generous scholarship offering in the organization’s history. This year NGPA celebrates a momentous milestone: 25 years of scholarships. NGPA is offering over $500,000 in scholarship dollars to their membership this year! This year NGPA will surpass $1.7 million donated since 1998, furthering the organization’s mission to build, support, and unite the LGBTQ+ aviation community worldwide.



Image Caption: NGPA Launches 25th Scholarship Cycle.

Offerings for the 2023 scholarship cycle are funded through industry partners and membership donations. There are a variety of scholarships available for all levels of flight training and other aviation-related higher education. Removing financial barriers to becoming an aviation professional is essential in crafting a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive industry.

Miriam Williams, Chair of the NGPA Scholarship Committee, says: “If you aspire to work as an aviation professional, please apply. Our scholarship program is one of the most substantive means NGPA can give back to its membership and meet the ‘build and support’ portions of our mission. The scholarship program means a great deal personally because it is a way for me to plant something good for the future.”

This year the NGPA is continuing its partnership with the United Airlines AVIATE Academy (UAA); Greater than $325,000 of this year’s scholarship offerings are extended to students participating in the UAA through our partnership with United Airlines.

“NGPA is excited to kick off pride month by celebrating its scholarship program’s silver jubilee; a momentous milestone representing 25 years of awarding scholarships to aspiring aviators serving their LGBTQ+ community. We are incredibly honored to receive United Airlines Aviate Academy’s generous support, as well as additional support from NGPA’s individual donors & corporate sponsors,” says NGPA Executive Director Justin Ellixson-Andrews.

Furthermore, NGPA would also like to extend an enormous thank you to all sponsors: American Airlines, Buttgenbach Foundation, Cage Marshall Consulting, Delta Air Lines, Emerald Mental Health, Endre Holden & Stephanie Goetz, Envoy, Epic Flight Academy, FedEx, Flex Air, Flying Dollar Airport, JSX, Piedmont, PSA, Republic Airways, Solairus Aviation, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Wheels Up.

NGPA scholarships are awarded regardless of an individual’s gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation, but all applicants are asked to provide evidence of their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. To apply, all applicants must be members of the organization; membership can be purchased or renewed at ngpa.org.

The application window is open June 1 through 11:59 PM PDT, July 31, 2023.

About The NGPA:

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers!

For more information, visit https://www.ngpa.org/.

