PALM SPRINGS, Calif. and ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Jan. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NGPA – one of the largest pilot hiring career expo events in the United States – is coming to Palm Springs, CA on February 9, 2023. The two-day NGPA Industry Expo Presented by United Airlines will bring together over 100 exhibitors, including major airlines, to meet with job seekers and discuss career opportunities in the aviation industry.



The expo will provide a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots and other aviation career minded attendees to meet with recruiters and representatives from some of the most respected airlines in the country. Attendees will have the chance to learn about current job openings, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insight into the hiring process.

In addition to the exhibitors, the expo will also feature a variety of educational seminars and workshops, including sessions on how to prepare for a career in aviation, estate planning, Ally support of the LGBTQ community, and more.

NGPA’s keynote speakers include Marsha Ivins, Brian Bishop, and Alex Wagner. Marsha Ivins, a former astronaut and veteran of five Space Shuttle missions at NASA, will speak about the science behind human spaceflight, her aviation background, and Space Shuttle aerodynamics. Brian T. Bishop, Major General, USAF (retired) is a highly respected speaker and motivator on high-performance teams. He uses his real-world experience from his 32-year United States Air Force career through storytelling to guide the audience on a journey through high-performance team building.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in an aviation career to meet with some of the biggest aviation companies and learn more about the opportunities available,” said NGPA Expo Director Steve Shanks.

The NGPA 2023 Industry Expo presented by United Airlines will take place in the Palm Springs Convention Center February 9-10, 2023.

Registration is still open to all at https://www.ngpa.org/ie_register.

For more information about the expo, please visit https://www.ngpa.org/ie_about.

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers!

For more information, visit https://www.ngpa.org/ .

