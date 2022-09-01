LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Education and awareness are critical to the mission of the NGPA; this is why the NGPA is eager to announce our fourth Aviation Inclusion Summit. This event will take place November 1-3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. This event targets leaders in today’s robust aviation industry with aspirations of heightening diversity, equity, and inclusion issues. In addition, it aims to arm attendees with the right tools to foster a safe and welcoming environment for all.



PHOTO CAPTION: NGPA Summit.

After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, the NGPA is ready to build upon learned knowledge from the previous summits. This year’s schedule will address inclusion across a wide array of aviation specialties. NGPA will again have speakers representing the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), Latino Pilots Association (LPA), Women in Aviation International (WAI), Professional Asian Pilots Association (PAPA), Professional Pilots of Tomorrow (PPOT), and others to speak to the incredible value of diverse and inclusive workspaces.

“I believe that having their participation will surely contribute new ideas and discussions to further our goal of making the industry more inclusive and diverse. The faces in aviation are changing, and I am proud that the NGPA is doing its part to be a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion,” says NGPA Board Member Jason Israel.

“This event is an excellent opportunity to enhance personal knowledge surrounding DEI and how to integrate it into your daily practices and workplace culture,” says NGPA President, Brian Gambino.

Registration for the Aviation Inclusion Summit opens today! The cost of this event is $599 per attendee. Attendees can register or find more information about this event at http://www.ngpa.org/ais.

About NGPA:

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers!

For more information, visit https://www.ngpa.org/

