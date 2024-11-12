JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads has released its October 2024 report detailing planned capital project spending in North America’s Food and Beverage industry. Known for its in-depth tracking of industrial capital projects, Industrial SalesLeads monitors a wide range of developments, including facility expansions, new plant constructions, and major equipment modernization efforts across various sectors.



Image caption: Industrial SalesLeads: Food and Beverage Monthly Report Oct 2024.

This month’s report highlights 51 newly identified projects within the Food and Beverage sector, reflecting ongoing investment and growth in the industry despite a slight dip from the previous month. These projects underscore the industry’s commitment to expanding capacity, modernizing technology, and enhancing production capabilities to meet evolving market demands.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities – 42 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 16 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 19 New Projects

Expansion – 11 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 24 New Projects

Plant Closing – 4 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

California – 5

New York – 5

Ohio – 4

Indiana – 3

Florida – 2

Georgia – 2

Iowa – 2

Illinois – 2

New Jersey – 2

Virginia – 2

Largest Planned Project

During the month of October, our research team identified 4 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Primient, who is planning to invest $400 million for the construction of a processing facility in LAFAYETTE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects

NEW JERSEY:

Fruit juice mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 200,000 sf processing facility in SEABROOK, NJ. Construction is expected to start in early 2025. They will relocate their operations in phases starting in early 2026, with completion slated for early 2027.

VIRGINIA:

Dairy products mfr. is planning to invest $59 million for an 81,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility at 318 Mill Pl. Pkwy. in VERONA, VA. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2025.

ILLINOIS:

Food contract manufacturing and packaging company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 275,000 sf processing facility at 1885 E State St. in GENEVA, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Specialty ingredient supplier is planning for the construction of a 260,000 sf warehouse and processing facility in SMITHFIELD, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

IOWA:

Food processing company is planning to invest $45 million for a 24,000 sf expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility at 1300 S. Lake St. in CHEROKEE, IA. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2026.

CALIFORNIA:

Specialty food product mfr. is planning for a 227,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility at 15800 Laguna Canyon Rd. in IRVINE, CA. They have recently received approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Food processing is planning for the construction of 5 processing facilities in FLORIDA. Construction is expected to start in late 2024, with completion slated for late Summer 2025.

TEXAS:

Nut processing company is planning to invest $21.5 million for the construction of a 132,000 sf warehouse, processing, and office facility at 661 S. Kenazo Dr. in HORIZON CITY, TX. Completion is slated for Fall 2025.

ILLINOIS:

Specialty food ingredient mfr. is planning for the construction of a 120,000 sf processing, research, and storage facility on Quality Drive in HUNTLEY, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Dairy company is planning to invest $5 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.

Visit us at https://www.salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc